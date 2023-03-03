Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 95,181 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,181 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $21,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encompass Health Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

EHC opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

