Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $260.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $260.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,826. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Articles

