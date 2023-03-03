Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

ES opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.