Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank analyst R. Hatch expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,952.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,645,102.53. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Further Reading
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.