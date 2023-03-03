Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 172.76%. The company had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

