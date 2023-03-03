Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.31. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.