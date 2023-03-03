Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $831,403.02

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00006770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $100.78 million and approximately $831,403.02 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,365.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.40 or 0.00404190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00090865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00647011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00566194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00174623 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,562,971 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

