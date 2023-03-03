ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at TD Cowen

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.18.

NYSE GWH traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $237.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.95. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $48,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 578,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ESS Tech by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 94.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 858,910 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

