Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.17.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:EPRT opened at $26.14 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

