Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 3,558 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.84% of OP Bancorp worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OP Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OP Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OP Bancorp

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,223,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,926,787.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53,265.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 607,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,987. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Choi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,223,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,926,787.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,740 shares of company stock worth $465,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,888. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $171.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

