Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 6,196 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 520.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 45.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 28.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 915,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. 222,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,759. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,346,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,549,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,280,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,346,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,549,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $332,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,377,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,975. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

