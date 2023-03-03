Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,349 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.69% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 323,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 196,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 115,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of CLPT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 32,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

