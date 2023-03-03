Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,797 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Cryoport worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 173,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 74,635 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 146,802 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cryoport Trading Up 2.5 %

CYRX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 94,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $45.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.26 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.