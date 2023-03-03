Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Luxfer by 142.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 3,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $20.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $435.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

LXFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Luxfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.