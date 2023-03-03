Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,845 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.57% of Vuzix worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUZI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vuzix by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vuzix by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Vuzix to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Vuzix news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 7,500 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 177,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,782.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VUZI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 244,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,416. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $260.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 344.41%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

