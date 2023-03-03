Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $994,000 Stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,112 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.74% of Stereotaxis worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STXS. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 103.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 27.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 11.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 100,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the first quarter worth about $269,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.71. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

