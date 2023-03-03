Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Zuora worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 56.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

ZUO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 355,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,644. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089 over the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

