Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,688 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth $205,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Foundation by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 29,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Foundation by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,267,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,411,000 after buying an additional 321,560 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. 60,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,599. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $835.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.95.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

