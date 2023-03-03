ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 8,260 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tower Semiconductor worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Tower Semiconductor Profile

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 38,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,030. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

