ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 607.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sunnova Energy International worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,813,000 after buying an additional 134,283 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,137,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,428,000 after buying an additional 62,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 1,597,770 shares during the last quarter.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NOVA stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 703,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,564. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

