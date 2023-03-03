ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.09% of JFrog worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $10,228,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,490,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,287,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,287,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $134,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,452 shares of company stock worth $7,164,943 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.93. 190,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

