ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,899,445 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 1.15% of McEwen Mining worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 342,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

MUX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 151,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,234. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

