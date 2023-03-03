ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,772,755 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.74% of 22nd Century Group worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 57,589 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

XXII stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions the for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

