ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,139 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 276,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Green Dot Stock Performance

About Green Dot

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.12. 46,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.08. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

