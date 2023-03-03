ETF Managers Group LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,734 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of International Money Express worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in International Money Express by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Money Express by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $559,311.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,045 shares in the company, valued at $677,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Money Express Trading Up 0.1 %

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $972.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $27.81.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

