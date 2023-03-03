ETF Managers Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in NovoCure by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCR traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.88. 129,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,127. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 0.83. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,294.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $23,107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,689 shares of company stock valued at $24,514,651 over the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

