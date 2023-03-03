ETF Managers Group LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,312 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 68.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 302.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. 22,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -135.58 and a beta of 1.21. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

