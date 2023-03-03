ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 52,814 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,814 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.97% of Blade Air Mobility worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 382,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 6,703.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 130,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

In related news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $36,231.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blade Air Mobility news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $36,231.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,728 shares in the company, valued at $631,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,732.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,984,083.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,028 shares of company stock valued at $116,267 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.59. 26,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

BLDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

