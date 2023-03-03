ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,795,000 after acquiring an additional 90,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 876,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,848,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.77. 193,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,929. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.52. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

