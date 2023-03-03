ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 64,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Range Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. 689,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676,607. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

