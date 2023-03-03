Ethereum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.91 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $192.08 billion and approximately $9.91 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,569.65 or 0.07018956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00074498 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00028012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00053646 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00024941 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.