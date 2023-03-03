Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,595 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 8.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,052 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. eBay’s payout ratio is -41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

