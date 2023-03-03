Ethic Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.40.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $257.36 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

