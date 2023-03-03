Ethic Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of DexCom by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its position in DexCom by 29.3% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 386,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in DexCom by 726.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in DexCom by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 22,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $121.24 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,752 shares of company stock worth $16,842,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

