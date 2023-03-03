Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.