Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Eutelsat Communications Trading Up 3.0 %

ETCMY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.83) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

