Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

