Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GGG opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

