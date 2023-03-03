Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $263.56 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

