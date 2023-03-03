Evercore Wealth Management LLC Invests $610,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lucid Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Lucid Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 156,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $28.14.

LCID has been the subject of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

