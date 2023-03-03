Everdome Trading 30.6% Lower This Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Everdome has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $32.71 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

