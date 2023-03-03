Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424,340 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW remained flat at $10.49 during trading hours on Friday. 2,649,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,587,514. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

