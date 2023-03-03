Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,199 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after acquiring an additional 340,999 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in HP by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,695,024 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $153,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 873,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,744. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,533,077.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,533,077.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,164 shares of company stock worth $4,325,327. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

