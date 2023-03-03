Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $59,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after buying an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. 415,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,296. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

