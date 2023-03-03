Evermay Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 412.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 859.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 772,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 292,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,011. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

