Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Shares Up 5.9%

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 9,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 108,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded on March 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

