Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $23.61

Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.61, but opened at $23.07. Expro Group shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 59,313 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday.

Expro Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at Expro Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,282,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 8,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $202,268.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,282,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,253,111 shares of company stock worth $152,942,060. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Expro Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

