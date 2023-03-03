FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,296,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $1,318,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 413,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS opened at $414.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.38. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock worth $2,646,724 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

