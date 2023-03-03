Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,882 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 2.8% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.28% of Fastenal worth $73,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastenal Stock Performance

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.24. 860,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

