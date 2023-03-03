Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 2,420 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,640,889 shares in the company, valued at $92,573,992.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $17,065.50.

On Thursday, February 16th, Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06.

Shares of FSLY opened at $13.53 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fastly by 114.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

